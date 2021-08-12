Chilima impressed with the quality of products showcased at SADC summit

Vice President of the Republic of Malawi Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima yesterday toured pavilions where Malawian companies and businesspersons are showcasing their products on the sidelines of the on-going 41st Ordinary SADC summit at Bingu International Conventional Centre in Lilongwe.

Speaking after the tour Chilima, said Malawians companies are producing goods that are of high standard.

“We came here to see what different companies are producing and also see the quality of the products being made by Malawian companies and businesspersons. It’s quite interesting what we have seen here the quality of the pavilions, the standard as well as the quality of different products and services on display for both local and international market.

“My impression is that the setup is quite good, simple and neat, we have seen different products by different categories of manufacturers and cooperatives, most exciting is that there’s number of SME’s, so we look forward to them getting more business locally as well as potential exports,” said Chilima.

During the tour, Chilima was escorted by Minister of Trade Hon. Sosten Gwengwe and Minister of Industry Hon. Roy Kachale.

Malawi is hosting 41st SADC summit from 9 August to 18 August 2021.