Kambala, Chihana and Chaima granted bail

The Lilongwe Magistrates Court has granted bail to Minister of Energy Newton Kambala, Presidential Chief Strategy Adviser Chris Chaima Banda and Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President Enock Chihana.

The three appeared before court today following their arrest on Monday on corruption related offences.

The bail is bonded at K200,000 each and the three suspects have been ordered to present two traceable sureties each and, surrender their travel documents. They are also expected to be reporting to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) head office in Lilongwe every fortnight.

Chaima, Kambala and Chihana are accused of attempting to influence the award of fuel supply contracts at the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA).

According to the ACB, investigation established that Kambala attempted to influence NOCMA to award contracts of 2020/2021 fuel supply for the advantage of Orxy, Finergy and Trifugira Fuel companies.

It was also established that Chihana and Mr. Chris Chaima Banda aided and abetted Kambala when he attempted to influence the award of the contract to supply 40000 metric tons of fuel to a company known as Finergy.

They were arrested on Monday and interrogated by the ACB. Interrogations were completed yesterday.

In court today, Kambala has been charged with conspiracy to influence a public officer to abuse their office; misuse of public office and attempting to influence a public officer.

Chihana and Chaima have both been charged with conspiracy to influence abuse of office and attempting to influence a public officer.

All three suspects have denied the charges.