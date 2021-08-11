17-year-old boy arrested after impregnating 15-year-old girl

A 17-year-old boy who operates a kabaza at Ndirande in Blantyre has been charged with defilement after he impregnated a 15-year-old girl.

Confirming the development was Ndirande police public relations officer Sergeant Kelvin Nyirenda.

Sergeant Nyirenda said the boy has been having sexual intercourse with the minor since January, 2020 to the extent that the girl went missing from July 31, 2021 and resurfaced on August 3, 2021.

Mother of the girl told the police that when the girl was quizzed to explain where she has been, the daughter revealed that she has been cohabitating with the boy in Ndirande and confessed that she is four months pregnant.

The mother later took her to a private clinic within Ndirande township where it was confirmed that she is indeed pregnant and the matter was reported to Ndirande police who later launched investigations which saw the arrest of the boy.

The boy has since admitted to having unprotected sexual intercourse with the minor. Meanwhile, the girl has been referred to a government medical facility for further assessment.

Police says upon completion of investigations, the suspect will be taken to court to answer the charge of defilement which is contrary to section 138 (1) of the penal code.