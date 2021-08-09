Tonse Alliance fuelled by greed, nepotism – CCJP  

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) says Tonse Alliance partners are fuelled by greed, nepotism and partisan interests and this is affecting the running of public affairs amid continued socio-economic hardships which Malawians are facing.

CCJP said this in a statement yesterday titled “Tonse Government, Fading Hope Amid Governance Lapses: Where Is The Political Promise?” The statement has been signed by Boniface Chibwana, CCJP National Coordinator.

He noted that the outcome of the Fresh Presidential election brought a renewed hope to the majority of Malawians as they expected an improvement in the style of governance characterised by a focus on the common good but the Tonse Government has lost direction to realize the political promise with which the new regime gained public trust and confidence hence the hope of many Malawians – especially the youth – is fading.

Chibwana expressed concern over the disturbing tendencies of nepotism in public appointments which he said worsens social inequalities while debilitating against merit and the equalisation of opportunities for inclusive development.

“Corruption in government procurement processes continues to worsen with rent-seeking behaviour flourishing as the politically connected are reported to be benefiting from such corrupt acts.

“The Tonse Government is losing touch with the collective agenda to elevate the socio-economic welfare of Malawians and to improve the quality of governance which many people embraced. Instead, there are incessant wrangles among the Tonse Government political partners; all of them fuelled by greed, nepotism and partisan interests spread across the Alliance.

“Intra-party contestations and conflicts are manifested in differing politically motivated policy positions and hate speech among the respective political supporters or followers. Deplorably, this is affecting the running of public affairs amid continued socio-economic hardships facing the majority of the people amid COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chibwana.

He then urged the Tonse Government led by President Lazarus Chakwera to show decisive leadership and come up with public policies that will favour the poor of the poorest in this country.

He added that the Tonse Government should begin delivering on its promises to avoid losing people’s trust and confidence since mere speeches and podium declarations will take this country nowhere.

Chibwana also demanded President Chakwera to desist from nepotistic public appointment tendencies and cronyism.

“The Tonse Government partners should rise above sheer partisan motives and start delivering in pursuit of the common good. Unnecessary wrangles within the Alliance should be stopped. It is an insult to Malawians for Alliance partners to be arguing about who actually ‘won’ the Fresh Presidential election while most Malawians are sinking deeper and deeper into abject poverty and worsening level of unemployment.

“The Tonse Government should practically demonstrate its concrete plans to support small scale businesses and the informal economic sector as poor socioeconomic conditions haunt many people,” said Chibwana.

He also urged the ACB to effectively investigate all alleged corrupt acts connected to patrons and political associates of the nine-party Tonse Alliance without any political interference.