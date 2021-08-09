Chakwera’s personal advisor wanted

Personal advisor of Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera wanted for alleged corruption charges is reportedly on the run.

The whereabouts of the aide who remains unnamed is currently unknown.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has since arrested Minister of Energy Newton Kambala.

The arrest of Kambala and the arrest warrants for the two others are connected to the fuel supply contracts at National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA).

Last year, NOCMA deputy chief executive officer (CEO) Helen Buluma reported to the ACB about senior officials in the Tonse Alliance who were interfereing in the fuel supply contracts.

Buluma mentioned Minister of Energy Newton Kambala, Presidential Advisor on Strategy Chris Chaima Banda and AFORD president Enoch Chihana.

In the letter which was leaked on social media, Buluma alleged that the trio were meddling in the tender process for the 2020/21 fuel supply so that NOCMA only awards the tender to a list of companies that would be provided to her.

“Hon. Kambala specifically instructed me to only receive instruction from him regarding the fuel supply procurement process including the specific suppliers and volume allocated to each and gave me names of four suppliers; to who I was instructed to award the fuel supply contract,” reads part of a leaked complaint that Buluma sent to ACB.

She added that Kambala called her on 26 or 27 September to tell her that he had shared her (Buluma’s) number to a person who would link her to the suppliers of Kambala’s preference.

Later, Chihana called Buluma and introduced himself as the person Kambala had talked about.

When Chihana asked to meet, Buluma said she declined to do so.

The ACB earlier this year stopped NOCMA from dealing with processes towards the awarding of the fuel supply contracts.

The ban was lifted on Friday which means NOCMA can go ahead and award fuel supply contracts to companies.