The battle is far from over – Mponda

Nyasa Big Bullets assistant coach Peter Mponda has warned his players not to expect an easy ride when the team play Azam FC in the semifinals of the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Club Competition.

The People’s Team registered an important 2-0 victory over Atlabara FC to book themselves a spot in the last four where they will play the Tanzanian side on Wednesday.

Reacting to the victory, Mponda says his charges should prepare well for the battle ahead.

“We feel good to be in the semifinals but job is not yet done. We still have to play Azam FC to reach the finals and see what happens next,” he said.

On his team’s performance on Saturday, the former Flames and Bullets captain said his boys knew exactly what to do in order for them to prolong their stay in the competition.

“The players were geared up for the match and they knew exactly to do in order to complete the task at hand hence scoring early to ease the pressure and playing the normal passing game. We conceded early in the past games but this time around, we defended well and everything was in order as we totally took charge of the match,” he said.

Bullets is the only side in Pool B to finish their assignment without a defeat as they registered two draws and one win to finish top of the group with five points.

A win over Azam FC will take them into the finals of the competition.

In the first match, Bullets had to come from behind to draw 1-1 against Young Africans before a similar result against Express FC days later.