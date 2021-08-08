Sparc to give employees money for getting vaccinated

As one way of encouraging its workers to get Covid-19 vaccination, ICT provider Sparc Systems Limited has offered all vaccinated employees a one-week salary.

According to a statement released by the company through its Managing Director Wisely Phiri, the decision was made as one way of encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

“Management has decided to offer all vaccinated employees (including those that have received their first dose) one-week salary (1/4 monthly salary as a way of encouraging everyone to get vaccinated,” reads the statement.

According to Phiri, it is the responsibility of the company to keep everyone safe hence coming up with the decision.

“As the concern around the spread of Covid-19 continues to grow, as a company we are doing our best to keep everyone healthy and safe in the workplace whilst minimizing the disruptions to our day-to-day operations,” continued the statement.

Phiri further explained that Sparc Systems Limited has a responsibility to encourage each and every worker to get the jab as one way of fighting the virus which is taking lives at an alarming rate.

“The Covid-19 vaccine rollout is ongoing in the country and we feel duty bound to encourage each and everyone of you to get vaccinated. By getting vaccinated, not only are you protecting yourself, your family and your community but you are also protecting the most valuable group of people with underlying health issues that have no chance of fighting this virus,” reads the statement.

On Saturday, Malawi government received 302, 400 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine which will require Malawians to get only one jab and will roll into action from Sunday.

Currently, Malawi has 12, 589 active cases with 1805 fatalities from which 41, 073 have recovered from the deadly virus which originated from China in 2019.