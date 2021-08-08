Mbeya Best Six storm Mzuzu Volleyball Tournament

Tanzanian volleyball team Mbeya Best XI arrived in Mzuzu on Friday night after being delayed at Songwe border and on Saturday the team won three games in the Mzuzu International Volleyball Tournament.

Mbeya Best XI was stuck at Songwe Border as it was waiting for clearance to enter Malawi. The team only arrived in Malawi on Friday night, hours after the tournament had started at Katoto Volleyball Courts.

The team, however, started the tournament on a high note on Saturday, winning all three group B matches with ease. Mbeya began by brushing off Kamuzu Barracks, before defeating one of the tournaments favourites, Wolves, and finishing off with Karonga United.

All games ended 3-1 in favour of Mbeya. The result mean Mbeya will meet Lilongwe Spikers while Moyale will tussle with Wolves in the semi-finals this morning.

Meanwhile, in semifinal matches in the ladies category, matches Moyale Queens lost 3-1 to Kamuzu Barracks while Vixens match against Wolves was stopped due to darkness. At the time, Wolves was leading 2-1. The game will be completed today.

Winners will in all semi-finals will meet in the final slated for Sunday afternoon.