Malawi buys 20 vehicles for SADC summit

Government says it has purchased ten VVIP and ten VIP vehicles for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Eisenhower Mkaka disclosed this during a press briefing held with Minister of Information Gospel Kazako.

The press briefing was organised to inform the nation about the preparations of the SADC summit and progress made so far ahead of the summit.

During the presser, Mkaka said the treasury released only released 700 Million out of 1.2 Billion Kwacha for operation costs of hosting the summit and there was a shortfall of 500 Million Kwacha and this amount has been raised through resource mobilization taskforce which has raised funds from different stakeholders that include private sectors as well as embassies.

“The total budget of the summit is 4 Billion Kwacha and that include procurement of 10 VVIP and 10 VIP Vehicles to be used during the summit, but the budget may exceed by a small margin due to the painting of runway at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA), which was not earlier budgeted.

“400 delegates are expected to attend the summit that includes delegates from Malawi, but due to Covid-19 pandemic and as one way of adhering to Covid-19 preventive measures only four delegates per country shall attend the Ministerial meeting and five for presidential conference. Ten heads of state are also expected to attend the summit,” said Mkaka.

The summit will be held in hybrid format as some delegates will participate virtually.

On his part, Kazako noted that his Ministry has improved internet connections to ensure delegates that will attend the summit virtually do not face challenges.

He also said there is a channel on Kiliyekiliye that will broadcast the summit and also the Ministry of Information has created a website that will be covering the summit live.

Malawi will host 41st SADC summit starting from 9 August to 19 August and the President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is expected to take the Chairmanship of the SADC region during the summit.