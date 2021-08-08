Devotion: We are watchmen

Ezekiel 33:6 “But suppose the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet to warn the people. Then the sword comes and takes one of their lives. He is swept away for his iniquity, but I will hold the watchman accountable for that person’s death.”

Watchman sees danger and warns the others. That means watchman sees something before others have seen it. So we are watchmen in this world. What we see and talk, some people haven’t yet seen it.

Luk 17:26-29 “As it happened in the days of Noah, even so will it be also in the days of the Son of Man. They ate, they drank, they married, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered into the box-shaped vessel, and the flood came, and destroyed them all. Likewise, even as it happened in the days of Lot: they ate, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they built; but in the day that Lot went out from Sodom, it rained fire and sulfur from the sky, and destroyed them all.”

The days of the son of man are same as those of Noah and Lot. Let’s look at what happened in those days apart from the eating and drinking.

Genesis 19:14 “Lot went out, and spoke to his sons-in-law, who were pledged to marry his daughters, and said, “Get up. Get out of this place, for God will destroy the city.” But he seemed to his sons-in-law to be joking.”

Both Lot and Noah became unpopular in their days. People used to mock the warnings of Lot because the events were unprecedented.The masses listened to lies that no such punishment would come on them. In the same way, when we talk about the Imminent Rapture and the Antichrist agenda, the judgement that is coming, the world will mock us but that will not discourage us. The more we speak about these the less popular we may become. But let’s continue because we are put as watchmen in this world.

CONFESSION

I am a watchman in the field of God, assigned to warn people about the danger ahead. I refuse to be distracted by the masses. I choose to do what God wants me even if I become unpopular. In Jesus Name. Amen.