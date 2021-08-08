Chakwera’s son demands K270 million from social commentator

President Lazarus Chakwera’s son, Nick Chakwera, is demanding K270 million from a social commentator over defamation.

This is according to submission by Chakwera’s lawyers dated 5 August. The submissions come days after the High Court also ordered the social commentator, Joshua Chisa Mbele, to issue a public apology over defamation remarks against Chakwera.

Chakwera in the submission noted that Mbele made the remarks to a global Facebook audience which has about 6,400 followers and the post was shared by seven other people.

Chakwera then argued that he is a pastor and his reputation has been damaged with his flock as well as with his fellow pastors in the church where he is seen as corrupt.

“As the son of the president, wherever he travels whether in Malawi or outside his reputation is that of a corrupt person who has used his father’s position to his advantage and benefited corruptly.

“We submit therefore that the sum of K270,000,000 in aggravated damages for libel should sufficiently compensate the claimant for the ridicule that he has had to endure; the loss of reputation that he has suffered across the globe,” reads the submission by Ben and Winston Attorneys.

In April this year, Mbele alleged that Martin Mainja one of the suspects in the abuse of Covid-19 funds is a business partner of Nick Chakwera.

He also alleged that Mainja and Chakwera were irregularly awarded business opportunities by the Office of the President, Cabinet Parliament.

Following this, the head of state’s son through his lawyer dragged Mbele to court over what was described as defamatory Facebook post.