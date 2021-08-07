Mwano: Martse attacks his baby mama, her family

Controversial hip-hop artist Martse has spat venom at his daughter’s mother and the woman’s whole family.

The artist made the verbal attack on his targets via Twitter, the previous night. His message includes rude words and a screenshot of his conversation with his daughter’s mother.

“Like a boss…..fuck them hoz and the whole family.”

According to the rapper, his baby Mama keeps asking for child support but she does not allow him to see his daughter. As indicated by the screenshot, the child’s mother once asked for K70, 000 for the little girl’s clothes.

According to reports, Martse whose real name is Martin Nkhata, has never seen his daughter who is now 4 years old. This, frustrates him that he insults the baby mama now and again.

Nkhata once posted that he loves his daughter and not her mother, a post that irked some of his followers.

The two started exchanging words publicly last year. The baby mama who is identified as Ana once labelled Martse the sperm donor.

