Two people die in Mzimba road accident

Two people have died in Mzimba after a Kwezy Bus hit a Honda Freed near Champhira on the M1 road.

Both vehicles were coming from Mzuzu heading to Lilongwe and the Kwezy bus, registration number BU 5289, attempted to overtake the Honda Freed registration number MN 274.

“The bus hit the small car which swerved to the right hand of the road and overturned two times,” said Jenda Police Station spokesperson, Martha Msamali.

Two people were killed while seven other people sustained injuries following the crash.

Police have since arrested the Kwezy Bus driver for causing death due to reckless driving.

In a related incident, a Toyota Rum registration number IT 8216 and a Toyota Hiace Minibus registration number CA 1470 collided at Mlangeni along the M1 road in Ntcheu District, leaving two people seriously injured and others with minor injuries.

Ntcheu Police spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu, said the Rum was coming the direction of Dedza heading to Ntcheu while the minibus was coming from the opposite direction.

On Sunday, 21 people died in Ntcheu after the Coaster they were travelling in collided with two trucks.

On Wednesday, a Ward Councill in Balaka died after a motorcycle he was riding was hit by a tanker along the Liwonde-Balaka M8 road.