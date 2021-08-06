Devotion: Be productive and fruitful

John 15:1-2 “I am the true vine, and My Father is the vinedresser. Every branch in Me that does not bear fruit He takes away; and every branch that bears fruit He prunes, that it may bear more fruit.”

Productivity is expected in every Christian because we are branches connected to Christ and every branch in Christ is expected to bear fruits. We have no excuse, because we are expected to bear fruits in all seasons whether in difficulties or good seasons.

Jeremiah 17:7-8 “Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, And whose hope is the Lord. For he shall be like a tree planted by the waters, Which spreads out its roots by the river, And will not fear when heat comes; But its leaf will be green, And will not be anxious in the year of drought, Nor will cease from yielding fruit.”

Even the so called year of drought, you need to bear fruits because you are connected to Christ, and in Him is no drought. No excuses are allowed. No excuses are good enough for lack of productivity. All people who like excuses don’t bear much fruit.

We are chosen to bear fruit. We are not chosen to give excuses in some seasons. There is no season you can be disadvantaged.

John 15:16 “You did not choose Me, but I chose you and appointed you that you should go and bear fruit, and that your fruit should remain, that whatever you ask the Father in My name He may give you.”

Do His Word for your productivity.

Psalm 1:2-3 “But his delight is in the law of the Lord, And in His law he meditates day and night. He shall be like a tree Planted by the rivers of water, That brings forth its fruit in its season, Whose leaf also shall not wither; And whatever he does shall prosper.”

CONFESSIONS

I am an all season fruitful Christian. I refuse to be dictated by the seasons of life. I am winning all the time. In Jesus Name. Amen