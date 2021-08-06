ACB stops clearance of motor vehicles

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it has suspended vetting and clearance of motor vehicles, land and houses before change of ownership.

ACB Principal Public Relations Egrita Ndala said in a statement today that the suspension is effective from 6th August, 2021.

“The process which was made in accordance with Section 10 (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, may be restarted in future when the need arises,” said Ndala.

She then thanked two public institutions concerned with the processes for their cooperation during the time the vetting process was in force.

The suspension of the vetting and clearance comes over a year after the process was initiated in June just after the 2020 presidential elections when ACB was being led by the then Director General Reyneck Matemba, who has since been replaced by Martha Chizuma.

The measure is aimed at preventing the disposal of or concealment of the proceeds of crime.