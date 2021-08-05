Court orders social commentator to apologize to Chakwera’s son

The Lilongwe high court has on Wednesday ordered one of the country’s social and political commentator Joshua Chisa Mbele to issue a public apology to President Lazarus Chakwera’s son Nick over defamation.

In April this year, Mbele alleged that Martin Mainja, one of the suspects in the abuse of Covid-19 funds, is a business partner of Nick Chakwera and that Nick was also involved in the covidgate scandal.

He also alleged that Mainja and Chakwera were irregularly awarded business opportunities by the Office of the President, Cabinet Parliament, Chancellor College, Malawi Prison and Ministry of Health.

Following this, the head of state’s son through his lawyer Panji Chirwa dragged Mbele to court over what was described as defamatory Facebook post.

The court has ordered Mbele to make a public apology for the damages he caused on Nick Chakwera through his Facebook post.

According to a court document seen by this publication, Mbele’s public apology must be published in The Nation and The Daily Times newspapers twice every week for four consecutive weeks from 4th August.

The social and political commentator has also been ordered to permanently delete the said defamatory post from his Facebook wall and he has also been told to make another apology on his same Facebook wall.

Chisa Mbele has since issued an apology on his Facebook Page and he has promised to publish apologies in both The Nation & Times Newspapers as per Court Order.

He wrote: “Without further ado; I state as follows:

“1 ~ I hereby unreservedly & unconditionally apologize to Mr Nick Chakwera. The defamatory statement was erroneously attributed to me, I nevertheless issue the apology notwithstanding the circumstances.

“Mr Nick Chakwera is an upright, honest person with spotless character. He is an exemplary citizen. I sincerely apologize for the pain & anguish the said Facebook Status and or Subsequent Comments might have caused.

“2~ The said Facebook Status was immediately deleted and same apology was issued instead.”