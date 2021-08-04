Kamu Guards protest to demand salaries

Security guards at Kamu Guard Services this morning held protests demanding the company to pay them their July salaries.

About 300 employees at the company are yet to receive their salaries. The workers held a vigil at the company’s head office at Nyambadwe in Blantyre where they also burned tyres, saying they want their money today.

Police were called to the scene and they fired teargas at the protesting workers.

According to the security guards, their bosses have told them that their salaries will be paid between 16th and 18th of August.

Speaking to the local media, owner of the company Davie Kanyoza said the company is struggling to raise money for the salaries after Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) terminated a business contract with the company.

According to Kanyoza, Kamu Guard Services was only given one-month notice prior to the termination on July 31.