President Chakwera’s advisor arrested

President Lazarus Chakwera’s advisor Pastor Martin Thom has been arrested for smuggling a bill to Parliament.

Police have also arrested Nations Msowoya who is Deputy Director of Debt and Aid at Treasury in the Ministry of Finance over the same issue.

Meanwhile, Chakwera has fired Thom from the position of Presidential Advisor on Churches and Religious Affairs.

State House Director of Communications Sean Kampondeni has confirmed the firing of the presidential advisor.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera says Thom and Msowoya are at Lilongwe Police Station.

The two are being accused of abuse of office and making false documents.

The local media reported on Monday that Bill Number 22 of 2021 Loan Authorization made its way to Parliament without the approval of the Office of the Attorney General (AG), Cabinet Committee on Legal Affairs and Ministry of Justice.

The bill seeks to authorize government to borrow 98,360,000 euro (about K93 billion) to finance construction of houses for security agencies such as the Police and Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

It was placed on the order paper in Parliament on July 9, 2021 but was removed after the irregularities were uncovered.

On Monday, Kampondeni told a press conference that President Chakwera will look into the matter to ascertain the reasons why his advisor was involved in the smuggling of the bill.