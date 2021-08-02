Man jailed two years for stealing K2.7m from friend

A court in Lilongwe has sentenced a 43-year-old man to two years in jail for stealing his friend’s K2.7 million.

The sentence has been handed by the Mapuyu Second Grade Magistrate’s Court to Chikondi Chakweza.

State prosecutor Sub Inspector Steven Galeta told the court that Chakweza stole the cash from Mayamiko Kazembe at a lodge in Mzuzu on 10 June, 2021.

Kazembe wanted to buy a car in Karonga and asked Chakweza to accompany him to view the car.

In Mzuzu, the two spent a night at a lodge as they wanted to proceed with their journey in the morning.

However, in the morning, Chakweza excused himself saying he wanted to see a receptionist. But he went away with the money.

Kazembe reported the matter to Namitete Police Post in Lilongwe, leading to Chakweza’s arrest but the money was not recovered.

In Court, Chakweza pleaded guilty and asked the court to be fair with him on grounds that he was looking after two children.

However, Galeta asked for a stiff sentence saying the money was not recovered.

In her ruling, second grade magistrate Lily Munyenyembe agreed with the state and slapped Chakweza with two years imprisonment with hard labour.

Chakweza, 43, comes from Nthondo Village Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe District.