Saint, Provoice to perform at Sowing Seeds movie premiere on Friday

Malawian Dancehall and Reggae artists Provoice and Saint are on the menu to perform at the Sowing Seeds movie premier slated to take place at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe on Friday.

Sowing Seeds is a movie produced by 25-year-old Cathreen Star Mlenga who believes in making movies for social and behavior change.

According to Mlenga, the seeds movie was produced to encourage women and girls to fight their poverty and mental misery. The ultimate goal is to create female heroines inspired by real life and relatable Malawian stories instead of fictions.

Confirming their events during the premier, both Saint and Provoice said they are prepared enough to dish out best performances and people will not regret.

Saint said: “It will be a great time for me and my fans; I am more than ready to give my best. This will also be my first time to perform live my new trending song called ‘Basi’ which is buzzing in various local radios stations.

Saint said he is always happy to be part and parcel of initiatives that can make the difference in communities and it is an honor to be the guest artist at the movie premier of Sowing Seeds, a movie that is not only exciting but also educative.

In an interview, Mlenga said all the preparations for the movie premier are done and people should expect nothing but the best experience.

“We have touched base in terms of preparations, it will be a great day for all the movie lovers, apart from interacting with various players in the movie industry they will also be able to learn other things that portray real life experiences,” She said

Mlenga said she produced the movie with inspiration from the works of Chief Kachindamoto in Ntcheu and the death of her late friend who died while giving birth at the age of 16.

According to Mlenga, the movie aims to positively influence mindset change and promote efforts in social communication behavior change against High levels of school dropouts, Early and unwanted teenage pregnancies, Sexual Reproductive Health Rights and Early marriages.

However, she said after the movie premiere, 40% of the proceedings will go towards secondary schools and community campaigns where they will be offering career guidance and counseling, conducting talk session with students on issues of mental health among others.

“We will also be able connect young people with likeminded change makers and entrepreneurs to share ideas and mentor them on their areas of interest,” she added

The door at the venue will open at 6PM and all Covid-19 prevention measures will strictly be followed as participants without face masks will not be allowed to attend.