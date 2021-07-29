Devotion: You are a Victor

1 John 4:4 ” You are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.”

You as a born again are an overcomer. Acknowledge your victory given freely by Christ when you become a born again. Walk in victory. Speak victory, live in victory and have a mentality of the victor.

1Jn 5:5 “Who is he who overcomes the world, but he who believes that Jesus is the Son of God.”

God dwells in you and that is why you are greater than anything in this world, any system, any political system, any demon and any power outside you. Nothing can put you to any disadvantage. You are above powers of the enemy.

Luke 10:19 ” Behold, I give to you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.”

In whatever you do, do it with this overcomer mindset. Refuse to think defeat. Refuse to retreat. Refuse to settle for less, refuse to cower, refuse to chicken out, refuse to talk defeat. The right mindset yields the right results. You are a victor in any field. 1 John 5:4 “For whatever is born of God overcomes the world: and this is the victory that overcomes the world, even our faith.”

Operate with the mindset that nothing can stop you from achieving what you want to achieve. You are a believer.

Mark 9:23 “Jesus said to him, if you can believe, all things are possible to him that believes.”

All things means there is no exception. Therefore do not allow your mind limit you from becoming who the Word says you are. You can do everything through Christ in you. Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.”

Don’t allow obstacles to stop you from achieving your goal. Settle at nothing but doing and accomplishing your God given task. Nothing is impossible as stated in Mark9:23. Cheer up, you are an overcomer!

Confession (speak it aloud)

I am an overcomer and have already overcome because greater is He who is in me than the one who is in the world. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. I am born of God and therefore I overcome today and always. In Jesus Name. Amen