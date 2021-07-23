Devotion: Refuse the spirit of fear

Romans 8:15 “For you did not receive the spirit of bondage again to fear, but you received the Spirit of adoption, by whom we cry, “Abba. Father.”

Fear is the Spirit. It’s an evil spirit released to people on earth. Some receive it others don’t accept it. When something has been given to you, you have a choice of receiving it or rejecting it. As a believer you must not receive it.

Judges 7:3 “Now therefore proclaim in the ears of the people, saying, ‘Whoever is fearful and trembling, let him return and depart from Mount Gilead.’” So twenty-two thousands of the people returned, and ten thousand remained.”

Of the 32,000 soldiers, only 10,000 were strong enough to fight. The other 22,000 soldiers were fearful and trembling ones. They were cowards in war and God wanted them to go back. Some of the reasons why cowards are told to go back is because they are defeated in their minds before the actual battle. And cowards can also affect the strong ones by impacting their cowardness into them. They demoralise the strong ones. Duet 20:8 “Let the officials also speak to the army, ‘Is there a man here who is afraid and faint-hearted? Let him go back home. Otherwise, he may demoralize his fellow soldier.”

It was a custom in Israel to send back all cowardly people from war. God is still sending back cowards because they are already defeated and worse still, they discourage others. Don’t ever work with cowards. They will demoralize you. Either teaches them to be bold and if they have unteachable spirit, let the cowards go home.

Therefore refuse to fear anything in your life. Take courage and move and fulfill your vision. Cowards never win and that is why God tells them always to go back home. Don’t abandon any God given task because of fear. You are a victor now and always.

1 John 4:4 “You are of God, my little children, and you have overcome them because he who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.”

Lake of fire awaits all the cowards. Therefore refuse to be a coward and refuse the lake of fire. Revelation 21:8 “But people who are cowardly, unfaithful, detestable, murderers, sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars will find themselves in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur. This is the second death.”

Confession

I am a victor and I have the Spirit of God in me who gives me courage to move forward in everything that I do. Everyday I am moving ahead and I refuse to fear. I am a success now and anyways. In Jesus Name. Amen.