MET warns of strong winds on Lake Malawi

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) has warned that from Friday July 23, 2021, there will strong Mwera Winds over the country’s main water bodies including Lake Malawi and people are advised to stay away from the lake.

This is according to MET’s five-day weather forecast released on Thursday in which Jolam Nkhokwe who is the Director, said the strong will mainly affect Malawi’s large water bodies which include; lake Malawi, Malombe, Chirwa and Lake Chiuta, including the Shire river.

Nkhokwe attributed the strong winds as a result of cool and moist air flow, originating from South East of Indian Ocean and says that lake waters are expected to be very rough from Friday to at least Sunday, July 25, 2021.

“From tomorrow, lake waters are expected to be very rough. WARNING: Mwera winds are expected to be blowing over lake water bodies including over Lake Malawi from Friday the 23RD July, 2021.

“Therefore, you are advised to stay away from the lake to avoid loss of life and property. Other areas include; SHIRE VALLEY (areas along Shire River and around Lake Chiuta and Chilwa),” said Nkhokwe.

He said in other areas people should expect Chiperoni type of weather, which is associated with locally heavy rain, rain drizzles and showers, fog, windy and chilly conditions which are due to the influence of cool, strong and moist southeasterly air mass.