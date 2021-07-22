Devotion: Search out the matter

Proverbs 25:2.” It is the glory of God to conceal a thing: but the honor of kings is to search out a matter.”

Every believer is a King (Rev1:6, 1 Peter 2:9). As a King it is your honor to search out a matter in the Word of God. In the Word, there are so many hidden good things.

There are treasures hidden in the Word. Only those who get them benefit from them.

Matt 13:44-46 “The kingdom of heaven is like a treasure, hidden in a field that a person found and hid. Then because of joy he went and sold all that he had and bought that field. “Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant searching for fine pearls. When he found a pearl of great value, he went out and sold everything he had and bought it.”

You have to search in the Word to discover the treasures and benefit from them. If you don’t yet discover them, you will just hear others testifying about the Lord and you would wonder why that doesn’t happen to you.

The elder brother of the prodigal son did not know how much he had in the family. He was living blindly and started asking his father for a small goat when he already owned everything. According to his knowledge, he was only entitled to a small goat but according to his father, he owned everything.

Luke 15:29,31 “but he answered his father, ‘Look! These many years I have worked like a slave for you, and I never disobeyed your commands. Yet you never gave me even a goat so that I could celebrate with my friends!.. Then the father said to him, ‘Son, you are always with me, and everything that belongs to me is yours.”

He worked as a slave when he was supposed to live as a King in the House because He didn’t search out what he was in the House. He didn’t know the treasures in the home and how they were divided. If only he knew he would have lived rightly.

Study and search in the Word what belongs to you. God has a lot for you. 2 Peter 1:3 tells us that He has given us everything to do with physical and spiritual life. Everything you need for your life is already at your disposal. However, learn through the World what you have and how you can access it.

Get knowledge and understanding about the Kingdom even if it cost you resources or time. If you get it, you will not live life below what you should be. Have a purposeful study and meditation of God’s Word.

Prayer

Dear Father, thank you because of your Word that was given to me to use and get results. Every day I will search in the Word and will be discovering the treasures in them and will live according to what I see in the Word. I will be transformed into the same image of the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen