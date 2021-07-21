Young M.A pregnant? Artist trolled on Twitter

Young M.A who is open about being lesbian has shut down rumours that she is pregnant. The gossip ignited after the American HipHop artist opened up with Dish Nation about her desire to have children.

Dish Nation’s Headcrack asked Young M.A if she sees herself being a parent.

“Do you know you are a parent?”

“Of course, I’m going to get married by then,” Young M.A replied. “I want a boy. I want a boy first and then a girl. That’s it. I rather have a boy first…because he will be the one taking care of his little sister.”

Immediately Twitter trolled her with pregnancy rumours and she has been a trending topic on Twitter for several hours.

Young M.A has always been open about her sexuality. But Twitter was not having it and immediately after the rapper was trolled on Twitter with memes. Others wanted to know who had made her pregnant while trolling Nick Cannon as being responsible.

In reaction to the rumours, the Ooouu rapper said: “Y’all Bored” and that the people who started the rumours did so to sell stories. She claimed that she would like her girlfriend to have children and that it is her partner who will be pregnant.

“Of course, my girl is the one that’s gone be pregnant that’s why I looked at her and mentioned her smh. Y’all bored lol, but I get it… Sell ya stories, and we workin’ on one now”, she said, suggesting that she was was set to release a new album.

