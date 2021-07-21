GAV pushes for arrest of Msundwe rapists in uniform

Guitar Against Violence (GAV), an advocacy against violence run by established artists in Mzuzu, has expressed concern that the Malawi Police Service (MPS) is failing to arrest men in uniform who allegedly raped women and girls at Msundwe in Lilongwe.

In an interview, director of the grouping, Isaac Msiska, described the dallying as a promotion of impunity and selective justice.

“On our part, we have been following the issue with keen interest. In fact, we’ve been following all issues concerning the police. Unfortunately, their cases just disappear to thin air. To us, that is impunity and selective justice,” said Msiska.

He added: “We are urging the human rights groupings to take up the issue seriously. Children who were defiled there deserve justice. Some were impregnated. Some were infected. Let these villains face the law.”

During anti-government unrest in 2018, the police clashed with the people of Msundwe in Lilongwe and some girls were reportedly raped by officers.

In the wake of the disaster, many organizations pretended to have interest in bringing the culprits to book. However, after the change of government, organizations are mum on the issue.

Our reporter followed up with the Women Lawyers of Malawi, one of the groupings which was vocal in the aftermath of the incident. There was no quick response on the issue.

James Kadadzera, police Publicists, was equally not immediately available for comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, the women and girls who were raped in Msundwe have been compensated by the government. K130 million has been given to 18 women and girls, with the highest payout of K10 million going to a 17-year-old girl.