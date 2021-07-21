Chakwera flying with daughter to UK for Education Summit

President Lazarus Chakwera’s daughter Violet Chakwera will tag along on the president’s official trip to the United Kingdom.

Chakwera will travel to the UK for a Global Education Summit and he has been forced to trim his delegation to 10 people because Malawi is one of the countries red listed by the UK over Covid-19.

The restrictions on delegation has not stopped Chakwera from including family members as his entourage will also include First Lady Monica Chakwera and Chakwera’s executive assistant Sean Kampondeni who is also the president’s son in-law.

Surprisingly, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka is among government officials who will skip the trip.

“What she is going to do there, only her and her father knows. It is really sad that instead of taking on the trip people who could make use of the summit and do government business, the president is taking his daughter,” an employee at the Ministry of Affairs and International Corporation told the local media.

This comes after Violet, an air tickets sales agent, was also appointed as a diplomat at the Malawi Mission in Brussels, Belgium.

Following the appointment, Malawians have been accusing Chakwera of practicing nepotism and doing the same things he was condemning the previous government for.

However, State House on Monday argued that Violet has the necessary qualifications and she is capable of carrying out the duties in Brussels.