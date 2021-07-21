Chakwera, Chilima close allies are stealing

UTM Director of Youth Bon Kalindo says close allies of President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima have been stealing from the Government.

Kalindo has made the remarks in an interview with a local television, Times.

In a snippet shared by the TV station, Kalindo argues that theft of public funds which was rampant during previous administration is continuing under the Tonse Alliance Administration led by Chakwera and Chilima.

“Tonse Alliance officials have stolen a lot of money since the Alliance came into power, they have gotten rich at the expense of the taxpayers,” said Kalindo.

He then admitted that ‘pa ground si pali bwino’ (a term referring to a poor economic situation characterized by high prices of goods, slow business and unemployment among others).

Kalindo then urged Chakwera and Chilima to remove obstacles that may derail the creation of a better Malawi for everyone, which was one Tonse Alliance’s promises.

“People were expecting that Chakwera and Chilima will perform better that Magufuli (former Tanzania president) but that can’t happen at the rate we are going,” said Kalindo wo is also a comedian.

His remarks come after Winiko, a character a character performed by Bon Kalindo, earlier this month bashed the Tonse administration over poor performance.

Some followed of UTM demanded Kalindo’s firing but UTM released a statement saying it was Winiko who made the statements and not Kalindo.