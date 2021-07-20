Operation ‘vala mask’ takes centre stage in Malawi

Adherence to Covid-19 preventive measures is now a norm in Malawi as people are voluntarily wearing face masks, but in what fashion?

Since the Malawi Police Service announced to enforce the wearing of face masks from Monday, the streets have been gripped with fear of the men in uniform more than the virus itself.

So, to show that they are adhering to the new laws in town, people have been wearing face masks in a way contrary to the prescribed one which is considered to have been inspired by former President Peter Mutharika.

Mutharika wore his face mask in a way that covered one of his eyes in spectacles during his birthday celebrations on 18th July at his retirement home in Mangochi district.

In the meantime, the social media community is flooded with pictures of people wearing the protective mask in Mutharika’s way. The former head of state must have errored but people do not seem to care.

Some people have rated the DPP leader as the trendsetter. They believe, he still has the power to set standards in the country despite his departure from Capital Hill in 2020.

“We will do it the adadi way, longlive Mutharika the trendsetter,” said Mphatso Photo

Others have said the Mutharika’s way was mistake thus people should not use it to defame the former Malawi leader.

“Hey, it was just a mistake that’s not something to be taken serious,” said Portia Mshanga