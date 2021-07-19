Police in ‘Operation Vala Mask’

Malawi Police say strict enforcement of Coronavirus prevention measures starts today under “Operation Vala Mask”.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said in a statement on Sunday that the operation is aimed at ensuring that all persons are adhering got the Coronavirus prevention regulations in order to reduce the spread of Coronavirus.

According to Kadadzera, some of the regulations to be enforced include mandatory mask wearing, the 10PM-6AM curfew, business hours for drinking joints and minibus capacity.

Kadadzera has since warned that those found contravening the Covid-19 prevention regulations will be arrested and prosecuted.

Malawi is experiencing a third wave of the Coronavirus and on Sunday the country recorded 427 new COVID-19 cases, 173 new recoveries and 13 new deaths.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 43,470 cases including 1,338 deaths and 34,922 recoveries.