Two people die in Dedza road accidents

Two people, a 15-year-old girl and a 79-year-old woman, died in separate road accidents that happened last night in Dedza.

Dedza police deputy Publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda has confirmed.

The first accident happened at Dauya village along Dedza-Lilongwe M1 road, when Aubrey Thindwa, a driver of Mazda Bongo registration number BY 1559 lost control of the vehicle after a front nearside tyre got burst due to speeding.

Following the impact, Rhoda Phangaphanga, one of the eight passengers who were on board, sustained head injuries and she was pronounced dead on arrival at Dedza District Hospital.

Seven people including the driver have sustained minor injuries and they have been admitted to Dedza District Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

In a related development, a 15-year-old girl, Magadalena Gomez, has been killed by unregistered motorcycle.

The accident occurred near Chisomo discount shop along Dedza bus depot-Dedza market tarmac road. The rider was coming from the direction of Dedza bus depot heading Dedza market. He hit the female pedestrian who was crossing the road from left to right.

Gomez sustained severe head injuries and she was pronounced dead on arrival at Dedza District Hospital while the rider escaped with bruises on his face and he was treated as an out-patient.

Meanwhile, the rider has been arrested for reckless driving. He will appear before the court of law soon.

Phangaphanga, 79, hailed from Sosola village in the area of Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka district while Gomez hailed from Kapalamula village, T/A Kachere in Dedza district.