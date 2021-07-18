FAM announces dates, venues for FDH Bank Knockout Cup Last 16

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced the dates, venues and kickoff times for the Last 16 of the inaugural FDH Bank Knockout Cup.

There will be three fixtures on Friday, 23rd July 2021 involving Mafco FC, Kamuzu Barracks FC, Sable Farming, Ntopwa FC, Rumphi United and Red Lions FC.

Mafco FC will kickoff the round of 16 fixtures with a home game against fellow brothers in arms, Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium.

At Mpira Stadium, Chiradzulu based Sable Farming FC will play host to Ntopwa FC at 14:30 hours and the final fixture of the day will see Rumphi United entertaining Red Lions at Mzuzu Stadium.

On Saturday, Super League side Ekwendeni Hammers will welcome Wanderers Reserve at Mzuzu Stadium from 14:30 hours.

Kamuzu Stadium will play host to Be Forward Wanderers and Chitipa United whilst Silver Strikers and Moyale Barracks will battle it out for a place in the last eight at Silver Stadium on the same day.

The round of 16 action will be completed on Sunday, 25th July 2021 with another exciting and scintillating fixtures.

Nyasa Big Bullets will welcome Mighty Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium from 14:30 hours.

Chipiku Central Region League Premier Division side Dedza Young Soccer will travel to Lilongwe to take on Blue Eagles at Nankhaka Stadium.

The round of 16 has four regional association leagues namely Rumphi United, Sable Farming, Wanderers Reserve and Dedza Young Soccer.

FDH Cup Last 16 details in full:

Friday, 23rd July, 2021

-Rumphi United vs Red Lions at Mzuzu Stadium

-Mafco FC vs Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium

-Sable Farming vs Ntopwa FC at Mpira Stadium

Saturday, 24th July, 2021

-Be Forward Wanderers vs Chitipa United at Kamuzu Stadium

-Ekwendeni Hammers vs Wanderers Reserve at Mzuzu Stadium

-Silver Strikers vs Moyale Barracks at Silver Stadium

Sunday, 25th July, 2021

-Nyasa Big Bullets vs Mighty Tigers

-Blue Eagles vs Dedza Young Soccer at Nankhaka Stadium