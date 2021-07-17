Two drivers fined over charcoal

Two drivers aged 29 and 27 have been ordered to pay fines after they were found transporting bags of charcoal.

The Chisenjere First Grade Magistrate Court on Friday fined the two people identified as Isaac Wilson (29) and Vanasiyo Maziya (27).

The court heard through State Prosecutor Sub Inspector Mathungwe that on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at around 04:00 hours, a team of officers impounded two vehicles Registration number MHG 3726 Scania Lorry and NB 6841 Nissan Conda which were being driven by Isaac Wilson and Vanasiyo Maziya respectively.

The vehicles were fully loaded with bags of charcoal and were coming from the direction of Zalewa heading toward Blantyre direction when they got impounded by the Police.

Appearing before the court, the drivers pleaded guilty to a charge of Trafficking Forest Produce Without Permit contrary to sec 68(a) subsection 12(a) of the amended Forest Act.

First Grade Magistrate, George Chimombo, ordered Wilson to pay K550,000 or in default spend 36 months Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) while Vanasiyo Maziya was ordered to pay K250,000 or in default spend 21 Months in prison.

The drivers have since paid the fines while the charcoal bags have been forfeited to the Government and the Motor vehicles will be allocated following the ruling which will be Pronounced on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Wilson, 29, hails from Jonathan Village, T/A Mlauli and Maziya, 27, comes from Nkoka village, T/A Symon in Neno District.