Police arrest two people for being involved in mob justice

Police in Lilongwe have arrested two men in connection to two incidents of mob justice that left two robbery suspects dead.

Lilongwe Police Station deputy spokesperson said the suspects were arrested Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Traditional Authority Malili and Traditional Authority Mazengera where they allegedly committed the crime.

In the first incident, the law enforcers arrested 33-year old Zonse Landini for allegedly killing 37-year old Sikalioti Mandiza last Wednesday.

Mandiza was allegedly caught while attempting to steal from a house of one of the villagers. In the second case, police also netted Palasido Folomani for allegedly killing another villager.

The villager was allegedly trying to steal when he was apprehended and killed by an angry mob. Meanwhile, the two suspects have been charged with murder.

Police officers are still on the ground to arrest more suspects linked to these two murder incidences.

The law enforcers have since warned people against killing crime suspects and that the law will take its course on any perpetrator.