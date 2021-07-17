CDEDI questions K238 million transfer to ‘Chief Secretary’ bank account

Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) claims that an account number, under the name Chief Secretary to Government, received K238 million for Independence Day Celebrations even though the budget for the celebrations was cut to around K46 million.

CDEDI executive director Sylvester Namiwa made the claim at a press briefing today.

According to Namiwa, its investigations revealed that an account number 1970000056939 held at FDH Bank under the name Chief to the Secretary received funds amounting to 238,286,196 Malawi Kwacha on 2 July, 2021 being funds meant for 2021 Independence Day Celebrations.

He wondered why the transaction was made when Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda had told Malawians that government had cut the budget for the celebrations from the initial K240 Million to around K46 Million.

He described this as theft of public funds and deceit of the highest order by government.

Namiwa then challenged Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr. Zangazanga Chikhosi to tell Malawians within the next seven days how his account ended up getting the money.

He warned that CDEDI will use Access to Information Law to ensure that Malawians know how government used this amount of money.

Namiwa also urged Malawians to be vigilant in order to safeguard Malawi’s hard-earned taxes. He warned that it appears that the country has another set of looters who don’t mean well for the country, as such, it is incumbent upon Malawians including those that are working in public offices to expose all cases of theft so that they are named and shamed in order to safeguard public funds.

According to Namiwa, it appears Tonse Alliance administration has mastered the art of looting and plundering of public resources through National Cerebrations.

The activist recalled the last-minute cancellation of Independence Celebration at Bingu National Stadium in 2020 and the subsequent promise by president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to give an expenditure report which he never did.