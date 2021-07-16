Road accident claims 5 lives in Dedza

Five people have died in a road accident at Makankhula village along the Dedza-Lilongwe M1 road in Dedza on Friday afternoon.

Dedza police deputy Publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda has confirmed.

The accident occurred after a Toyota Hiace minibus registration number BW 1094 and a Higer bus BW 7909, collided at Makankhula village along Dedza-Lilongwe M1 road.

The Higer bus driven by Mike Ndeule, was coming from the direction of Dedza heading to Lilongwe and it collided with the said minibus which was coming from opposite direction.

Following the impact, the driver of minibus Samson Kasinja and four unknown female passengers sustained multiple fractures and were pronounced dead on arrival at Dedza district Hospital.

The conductor of the minibus and other two passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated as out-patients.

Ndeule has escaped with bruises on the face.

Meanwhile, Dedza police is advising the general public to check at the station in order to identify the four dead bodies.

Police is yet to establish other particulars of the minibus driver.