Five traders arrested for buying maize at low prices in Dedza

Police in Dedza have arrested five traders for buying maize at K80 per kilogram against government recommended minimum price of K150 per kilogram.

Dedza police deputy Publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda has confirmed.

The suspects have been arrested in different parts of Dedza district as police in the district have intensified rural patrols in a bid of protecting farmers from villainous traders.

Dedza Police also intercepted some bags of maize including uncertified scales which will be tendered at court as evidence of the case.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon to answer charge of using uncertified scale under Section 29 of Weight and Measures Act, buying agricultural produce without valid licence which is contrary to Regulation 3 as read with Regulation 8 paragraph (a) of Agricultural Produce (Marketing) Act among others.

Earlier last month, Dedza Police station Officer In-Charge, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mwizamose Nyoni ordered intensive rural patrols so that all farmers in the district are protected.