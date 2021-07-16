ACB to question Mutharika over cement-gate

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it will interview Former President Peter Mutharika as part of the on-going investigation into the cement-gate scandal.

Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala has confirmed, saying the bureau will interrogate Mutharika on July 20.

“The Bureau would like to let Malawians know that this is a normal and legal process which started in 2020. The ACB hopes that this will put the record straight on the various stories circulating in the social media surrounding this matter,” said Ndala.

The cement-gate scandal unravelled last year after Mutharika lost the presidency. It was revealed that Mutharika’s Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) was used to import 800,000 bags of cement worth K1.5 billion, duty free.

The bags of cement were imported between 2018 and 2019 under the pretext that they were for the personal use of Mutharika.

Mutharika has always denied any involvement in the illegal importation, saying he did not know his TPIN was being used to import cement and did not instruct anyone to import cement on his behalf.

Former State House chief of staff Peter Mukhito, Mutharika’s former bodyguard Norman Chisale, former Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) deputy commissioner general Roza Mbilizi and businessperson Mahmed Shafee Chunara are the suspects who have so far appeared before court over the issue.

They are answering various charges including money laundering, abuse of office, falsifying documents with intent to deceive, smuggling, aiding and abetting smuggling.