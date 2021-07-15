Zambia jails top photographer, Chella Tukuta, for lying on Facebook

Neighbouring country Zambia is leaving no stone unturned in checking the abuse of social media. A court in the country has jailed a celebrity photography for posting defamatory information on his Facebook page.

In May 2020, Chella Tukuta whose real name is Cornelius Musonda posted on Facebook that one of the ministers in the country heading the ministry of information, Dora Siliya, was a pimp.

He went on to allege that Siliya herself was a prostitute who was also in the business of organising young girls for rich people.

His post infuriated Siliya who took the matter to court. Tukuta was unfazed with the commencement of the court proceedings challenging that he would bring out the evidence in court.

He, however, failed to bring the evidence. The court has since ruled against him and has found him guilty of defamation.

He has since been sentenced to 3 years in prison with the expectation that he will only serve 2 of the years.

Tukuta is a staunch supporter of Zambia opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema, who is seen as a favourite in the 12 August elections in the country.