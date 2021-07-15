Cairo to Cape road will not pass through Malawi

The 10,288-kilometre pan-African Highway whfrom Cairo to Capetown will not cross through Malawi.

Egypt is currently leading efforts to construct the highway which will begin in the coastal city of Alexandria and go through Cairo, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana before ending in Cape Town in South Africa,

News site Al Monitor reported earlier this year that the Cairo-Cape Town Road is being co-funded by the African Development Bank, in cooperation with the UN Economic Commission for Africa and the African Union.

“We will complete the Cairo-Cape Town Road that will cross through nine African countries as part of Egypt’s efforts to connect with neighboring countries,” Egypt’s Transport Minister Kamel el-Wazir said in January this year.

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera is an advocate of the pan-African highway even through the road will not cross through Malawi.

Speaking in Zambia at the funeral of Former Zambia President Kenneth Kaunda earlier this month, Chakwera spoke about the need for current African leaders to construct the pan-African highway.

He said: “Let us harvest a new pan-African generation with a resolve to build roads and railways from Cairo to Cape Town and Dakar to Djibouti.”