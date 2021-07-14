Nursery school director rapes child aged 6

A nursery school owner in Dedza has been arrested for raping a 6-year-old child at the school.

Dedza Police Deputy spokesperson Cassim Manda has identified the suspect as Austin Chilaga.

He raped the child on July 5.

On the day, Chilaga gave the kids assignment to mention their favourite colours before going home.

The learners did as instructed and were told to go home, leaving the victim alone with the director.

Chilaga then ordered the victim to sleep on a classroom bench, pulled off her pant and mercilessly forced himself on her. He then sent the victim home after buying her kamba puffs.

After two days, the victim started experiencing difficulties in walking and her mother to ask more about it. The victim named the suspect as the one responsible and demonstrated how he inserted his manhood into her private part. On close observation, it was discovered that she was also having bruises.

Since then, the suspect had been on the run until his arrest on Monday.

When interrogated, the suspect admitted to raping the child. He went on revealing that he defiled her on July 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, Dedza police are advising the parents and guardians to regularly check their children whenever they are back from school.

Chilaga, 25, hails from Kanyimbo village in the area of Traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu district.