Fact Check: Have rioters let loose lions in South Africa

However, managers of the game reserve described the claims as false, saying the video circulating on social media is old and not related to the current protests. The Game reserve said the footage is from unrelated protests that happened on 12th May.

“So far we have not experienced any damage to our property,” tweeted the Game Reserve.

Please note that the video currently circulating showing that Hluhluwe Park’s fence has been destroyed is an old video. It was taken on 12th May 2021 following the community protest by the community of Biliya community. So far we have not experienced any damage to our property. — EZEMVELO KZNWildlife (@EZEMVELOKZNWild) July 12, 2021

South Africa is experiencing a wave of unrest sparked by the arrest of ex-President Jacob Zuma jailed to 15 months in prison for contempt of Court. So far, the the death toll in South Africa has risen to 72 as violence continues across the country. A total of 1,234 people have been arrested in relation to the riots.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to “refrain from posting and circulating inflammatory messages on social media, and from spreading rumours or false reports that may create further panic”.

“Many businesses have been totally wiped out and destroyed [by] angry mobs who looted virtually every shop in the centre and the city’s malls” reported the BBC, saying “it will take a while to clear the trail of destruction” across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the two provinces significantly affected by the violence.