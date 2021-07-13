Three people arrested over murder of woman in Limbe

Police in Limbe are keeping in custody three people, including a gardener and a maid, over the murder of a 74-year-old woman identified as Amina Aziz Sunka.

Sunka was killed on June, 20, 2021, at her home in Mudi residential area, where she was found lifeless with both her hands and legs tied.

According to Limbe Police public relations officer Inspector Patrick Mussa, upon receipt of the news, Limbe police detectives visited the scene and took her to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mussa added that the detectives further instituted investigation which led to the arrest of Shakir Lulanga aged 29 (gardener), Christina Gwiliza aged 29 (house maid) and Brazio Guta Tembo, 57.

The three suspects have since been charged with murder, an offence that contravenes Section 209 of the penal code, and they will appear in court soon.

A few weeks ago, Police at Limbe also apprehended three other suspects on suspicion that they had a hand in the death of Aniz Ammad Osman Kali, 57, a Malawian of British origin at BCA Hill in Limbe, Blantyre.

Kali was brutally murdered as he was about to enter his house gate and the thugs robbed him of cash amounting to K4 million.

The suspects Graciano Magombo, 26, Mabvuto Simbenje, 30, and John Harry Kalyolyo, 30, were charged with murder, and are currently on remand at Chichiri prison.

Police have since hailed the cordial relationship that exist between them and the citizenry and they have urged people to continue working hand in hand with police, by among others continuing to provide tips which in most of the time lead to apprehension of notorious criminals.