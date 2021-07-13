If you are broke, leave – Sand Music Fest go bananas

Sand Music Festival has told off broke patrons not to dare attending their festival.

Fun seekers will have to cough a fortune to witness the annual event which is slated for early October. It will take place at Nkopola Lodge in the Lakeshore district of Mangochi, from 1st to 3rd October.

The organisers have revealed ticket rates as follows: early bird tickets are pegged at K30, 000 while regular tickets cost K35, 000.

Some people have expressed concern with the high cost of tickets. They believe the current economic situation does not allow people to spend such amounts of money on fun.

“Things are not well in Malawi economically. This event is for the rich, as for the rest of us let’s wait for the unpredictable future,” said Mzonda Mzonda.

The line up of artists who will perform at the event is yet to be released. According to Wendy Harawa who is part of the organizing team, they will announce the first headliner next week.

In the previous episode, Tanzanian Bongo flavour star Diamond Platinumz graced the occasion as the international headliner. Some internationally recognised musicians who have performed at the stage are Jamaican reggae dencehall maestro Busy Signal, and Congolese lingala star Awilo Longomba.