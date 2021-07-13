Former Nthalire Police chief on trial over corruption

Former officer-In-Charge for Nthalire Police Unit has been found with a case to answer in a matter in which he is accused of receiving bribe to free a suspect from police custody.

Mzuzu Magistrate’s Court ruled that Beb Mwaliwa has a case to answer for corrupt practices.

Magistrate G.K. Nyirenda of Mzuzu Magistrate’s Court said Mwaliwa will answer one count of abuse of office and two counts of corrupt practices by public officer contrary to Section 25B (1) and 24 (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act respectively.

He will appear in Court on 11th August, 2021, for defence case.

Mwaliwa is being prosecuted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau which established that he solicited and received an advantage in order for him to unconditionally release a suspect who had been arrested for loitering.