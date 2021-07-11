MCTU to hold demos against labour bill

The Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU) has announced that it will hold nationwide demonstrations against the labour relations amendment bill which was passed in Parliament last week.

This is according to MCTU’s secretary general Madalitso Njolomole who said the decision to hold the demonstration follows an emergency general council meeting which was held on Saturday June 10 in Blantyre.

Njolomole said after the closed-door meeting, the organization has resolved that mass demonstrations would press government authorities to suspend or not assent to the controversial bill.

Among other things, Njolomole disclosed that the union would ask its legal counsel to seek for a stay order from the court of law.

He then added that the demonstrations which are slated for Thursday, July 15, will petition the president against assenting to the bill claiming most workers were not fully and widely consulted on the bill.

“Even though the bill was passed in parliament, but we are of the view that the head of state cannot assent to the bills as it infringes on the workers rights.

“We are therefore, asking all workers to boycott work and join the national demonstrations to show that we are still mourning our fellow workers rights. Demonstrators are also asked to put on a red attire on the day,” said Njolomole.

While parrying away reports of political affiliation for the activity, Njolomole said his union was suspicious with how government acted on the particular bill saying it was not done in good faith, hence, opting for reversal.

MCTU is the umbrella body of over 26 workers affiliates across the country.