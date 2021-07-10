Rwanda sends 1,000 soldiers to Mozambique

Rwanda has deployed 1,000 soldiers to Cabo Delgado Province in Mozambique to help fight terrorism.

The troops have been drawn from the Rwanda National Police and Rwanda Defence Force. The Rwandan soldiers will fight alongside the Mozambique Armed Defence Force and soldiers from Southern African Development Community (SADC) in designated areas of responsibility.

“The Rwandan contingent will support efforts to restore Mozambican state authority by conducting combat and security operations, as well as stabilisation and security-sector reform,” the Rwanda government said on Friday.

It added that the deployment is based on the good relations between Rwanda and Mozambique following the signing of several agreements in 2018.

In June, SADC countries also agreed to send Standby Force Mission to Cabo Delgado province

The decision was made during the Extraordinary Summit held at Joaquim Chissano International Conference Centre in Mozambique where President Lazarus Chakwera was one of the heads of state in attendance.

About 3,000 people have been killed and almost 800,000 have been forced to flee their homes in Cabo Delgado province since 2017.