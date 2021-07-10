Covid-19 Vaccine: Malawi to receive 192,000 doses next week

Malawi will receive 192,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on 15th July.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has confirmed and has urged people to get the jab.

Malawi paused its vaccination program after about 510,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine which the country received in March were exhausted. About 19,000 doses were destroyed.

The country expected to receive 900,000 doses in May but the main manufacturer in India was affected by the third wave of Coronavirus.

In Malawi, 385,242 and 43,165 people have received the first dose and second dose respectively since the vaccination programme started in March.

Currently, the country is experiencing a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yesterday, 451 new Covid-19 cases and seven new deaths were recorded and there were also 147 people hospitalized over Covid-19. The country also recorded 91 new recoveries.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 38,454 cases including 1,234 deaths and 33,772 recoveries.