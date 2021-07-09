Organization petitions Parliament over dubious land sales

Youth Health Network on Thursday petitioned Parliament over dubious sale of land to foreigners in Lilongwe.

The organisation presented its petition to Parliament asking the Members of Parliament to demand investigations into the sale of land at Chinsapo Malaina in the city.

President of the organization Tonex Mfulusa Banda told Malawi24 that the issue of land is troubling and putting Malawians in danger because the rich, politicians and foreigners are abusing the rights of ordinary people in the villages.

Banda added that the current situation is clearly showing that the future of indigenous people is unknown hence it is better to address the matter urgently.

“In future we will have no land to cultivate, build the developmental projects because even a graveyard is being sold come to area 45 you will have a clear picture of what is happening there, we are very concerned and disturbed, we can’t sleep at night peacefully because our future is uncertain it is our plea to the Member of Parliament to address this matter,” he said.

Earlier this year, Tonex’s organization also wrote Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate chiefs in Lilongwe for illegally selling land.