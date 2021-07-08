Tay Grin takes over Times Square

The game of billboards has gone international as Malawi’s multi-award-winning musician Limbani ‘Tay Grin’ Kalilani has taken over Times Square in New York, United States of America.

Tay has made history having become the first Malawian to have his billboard in USA. The billboard publicises his latest hit single called Joseph Kalilani.

This, has brought a smile on his motherland Malawian. Both renowned and ordinary citizens have hailed Grin for the development

BET awards aspirant Patience Namadingo wrote: “Not just the first Malawian musician. This is the first Malawian in general to have his billboard in USA. Let’s go, they see one man coming they see us all coming. Salute Nyau King.”

Kal El Int also commented: “A pioneer and an inspirational to thousands of youth world wide! Long live the Nyau King.”

Grin is one of the internationally recognised Malawian musicians. His international honours includes best traditional video for Chipapa which he won in 2016, in the WhatsApp TV African Music Video.

Limbani has worked with a number of international acts in his music career. Some of the renowned international artists he has been associated with are 2baba, Orezi (Nigeria), Buffaloe Souljah (Zimbabwe) and Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania).

Besides marketing the country to other countries through music, he also raises the flag through politics as an ambassador to the London Political Summit.

Check out the billboard here: https://twitter.com/Malawi24/status/1412872564859363333?s=19